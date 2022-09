Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education has approved stages 1 and 2 for 2022-2023 tutoring and the career ladder. Approval was given at a special meeting on September 15th.

A school representative says stage 1 involves teachers with two years of teaching experience and up to 50 hours of tutoring. Stage 2 involves those with three years of teaching experience and up to 75 hours. Stage 1 involves pay of $1,500, and stage 2 involves pay of $3,000.