Laredo R-7 Board of Education approves major insurance purchase

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education on January 11 approved the purchase of an umbrella policy offering $4 million in coverage through the Missouri United School Insurance Council. The policy will cost $730.17.

Additionally, the board gave its approval for third through sixth graders to participate in elementary basketball.

Discussion took place regarding a preliminary school calendar for the 2024-2025 academic year. The board plans to review and vote on this calendar at their February meeting.

Plans for spring field trips were also outlined. Kindergarten through second grade will visit Shatto Dairy, while students from third to eighth grade will attend a Kansas City Royals game.

A spring concert is scheduled for April 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Following an executive session, the board accepted the resignations of Special Education Teacher Lori Owens and Librarian Penny Tolle.