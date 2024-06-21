Laredo R-7 Board of Education approves 2024-2025 budget

Share To Your Social Network

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved the budget for the 2024-2025 school year during their meeting on June 20. Details regarding projected revenues and expenditures were not provided to KTTN.

Amendments were also approved for the 2023-2024 budget to align with the actual revenues and expenditures for the year.

The board set the school breakfast and lunch prices, with a 10-cent increase, bringing the cost for students to $3.

The Transportation Report received board approval, and it was announced that the audit date is set for August 7.

An executive session was held to discuss personnel matters.

