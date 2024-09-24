Laredo R-7 Board of Education appoints new members at special meeting

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education appointed two new members during a special meeting held on Tuesday morning, September 24.

Stephanie Bower was elected to fill the board vacancy for the term expiring in April 2027. It was noted that Board Member Ronna Owens abstained from voting during this election.

Additionally, Angela Gott was elected to fill the vacancy for the term expiring in April 2026. This election had mixed opinions, with Board Member Angie Lowrey opposing the decision and Owens once again abstaining from voting.

Following the elections, the board entered into an executive session.

Post Views: 45