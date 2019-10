The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Laredo man surrendered himself on Monday on felony third-degree assault.

Twenty-six-year-old Jesse Dean Bruce posted his bond of $5,000 cash, surety, or 10%, and he is scheduled for the associate division of circuit court November 12th.

Bruce is accused of acting in concert with Desmond Calton in causing physical injury to a person by one of them striking the person in the face with a closed fist.

