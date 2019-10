The Laredo Lions Club will sponsor an Ozark Supper to raise funds for disaster relief and other Lions projects.

Soups and ham and beans will be served at the Laredo Community Center on October 26, 2019, from 11 to 7 o’clock. The menu will also include cornbread, applesauce, and desserts.

Those attending can eat and pay what they want.

