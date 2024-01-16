Laredo home destroyed by early morning fire on January 14th

Share To Your Social Network

A house in Laredo was considered a total loss following a fire early Sunday morning on January 14th.

Jason Meeker, a representative of the Laredo Fire Protection District, reported that the fire occurred one block south of Main Street. The blaze began in one room before rapidly spreading throughout the house. The exact cause of the fire remains unclear, however, Carol Holloway, the homeowner and resident, suspects that it was due to an electrical issue.

Meeker described the weather conditions during the fire as extremely challenging. He noted that his pickup truck’s thermometer showed -17 degrees when he arrived at the scene on January 14th and that he was encased in ice while battling the blaze.

Due to treacherous road conditions, some volunteer firefighters were unable to reach the fire. Assistance was provided by the Galt Fire Protection District.

Meeker confirmed that there were no injuries, but the Grundy County Ambulance was present as a safety measure. He also mentioned that Holloway sought refuge at her daughter’s home.

The firefighting team spent approximately seven hours at the scene.

