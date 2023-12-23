Laredo firefighters respond to two Thursday fires

The Laredo Fire Protection District responded to two fires on Thursday afternoon, December 21.

Jason Meeker from the fire department reported that a dozer caught fire east of Laredo while in use around 1 p.m. He mentioned that the fire destroyed the engine of the dozer, owned by Donnie Dudley.

A pumper and a brush truck were dispatched to the dozer fire. Firefighters remained at the scene for approximately 30 minutes.

Meeker also reported a tractor fire that occurred while brush-cutting north of Laredo on Route E around 4 p.m. He described the tractor, owned by Joe Rongey, as a total loss.

Two pumpers and a brush truck were deployed to the tractor fire. The Laredo Fire Protection District’s team spent around 45 minutes at the scene.

There were no injuries reported in either of the fires.