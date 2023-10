At the Laredo Board of Aldermen meeting on October 9, a sewer project update was presented.

City Clerk Mercedes Scobee reported that a bid date is close to being set. More forms need to be signed by the city. A grant for a backhoe was canceled, freeing up more funds for the sewer project.

Roadwork on Third Avenue has been completed.

The Laredo R-7 School parking lot will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event is free.