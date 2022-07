Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education July 11th set a date for a tax rate hearing. The hearing will be August 8th at 6 o’clock in the evening, and the board meeting will follow.

The board approved the student faculty handbook and emergency management plan for 2022-2023.

Caden Bowe will make $75 per day for transportation.

An audit is scheduled for August 3rd.

The board held an executive session for personnel matters.