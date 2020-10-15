Laredo Board of Education reviews budget, sets Halloween parade for October 28th

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved policy updates on the evening of Wednesday, October 14th.

There was a second reading of a Missouri School Boards Association Title 9 policy update. Other topics discussed included snow removal bids, building and grounds improvement, transportation, an eighth-grade trip on April 30th, and Laredo graduation on May 10th.

Administrative reports included a budget review, technology, COVID-19 and Federal Emergency Management Agency updates, a Halloween parade on October 28, 2020, and parent-teacher conferences on October 22nd.

The board held an executive session to discuss personnel matters.

