Laredo Board of Education increases lunch price

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education Monday evening approved increasing the cost of school lunch.

The cost of lunch for students was increased from $2.30 to $2.40 which was required to meet the federal school lunch requirements. The board will advertise for bids for milk, propane, and diesel fuel, which will be opened at the June meeting.

The board approved renewing the certificate of deposit that came due Sunday, May 13th at Putnam County Bank in Milan. The renewal is for 24 months at two percent interest.

The board approved Missouri School Boards Association board policy updates. Options for the Summer I-Ready incentive trip were discussed. The board also reviewed the budget and summer maintenance projects.

There were no announcements from an executive session.

Like this: Like Loading...