Laredo Board of Education approves tax levy

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved an operating tax levy Monday evening for the April ballot. Administrator Misty Foster reports the levy is for $1.40 and would run for five years.

Tyler SIS financial management software was approved for purchase for $18,170. Foster says the board also approved purchasing five Smart Boards and projectors for $13,000 total with Title Federal Grant Funds. She notes the price includes installation.

Third through sixth grade were approved to play elementary basketball. The kindergarten through second-grade field trip to Kansas City Kaleidoscope and Fritz April 25th was approved as well as the third through eighth-grade field trip to the Omaha Zoo May 2nd.

Kristi Urich, the incumbent, and Angie Lowry filed for the two open positions on the board, which each having a three-year term. Sheila Thompson did not file for reelection.

Foster reports the Laredo Board of Education will not have an election on the April ballot.

The board held an executive session with no announcement made.