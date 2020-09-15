Laredo Board of Education approves girls participation in junior high basketball

A COVID-19 update was presented at the Laredo R-7 Board of Education meeting on the evening of Monday, September 14th. The school district will pay for 100% of COVID-19 leave, but that is subject to change.

The board approved the fifth and sixth-grade girls participating in junior high basketball; Administrator Misty Foster as the district program coordinator for Wellness, Foster Care, English Language Learner, Migrant, Homeless, and Title 9; and standards for a Network for Educator Effectiveness teacher evaluation.

All Laredo R-7 students will receive free breakfast and lunch through December or until funds run out. Nine backpacks are available for Backpack Buddies.

An advertisement is to be run for snow removal bids.

An executive session was held for discussion of legal, personnel, student information, personnel records, and confidential records.

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares