Laredo Board of Education approves contracts

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved contracts at its meeting Monday evening.

Administrator Misty Foster reports one contract was a five-year term with ProServ for two copy machines at $247 per month with another with Asten Carman as an occupational therapist assistant for $38.00 per hour.

The board approved submitting a bid with the City of Trenton for playground equipment as well as approved running an advertisement for snow removal bids. The board accepted a bid from Charles Bowe for $1,000 for the district’s 1998 bus.

Field trips to the American Royal Rodeo and a pumpkin patch were approved as well as having the fifth and sixth grade participate in the seventh and eighth-grade basketball.

Network for Educator Effectiveness teacher evaluation standards was also approved.

In an executive session, a motion to pay $35 for extra bus trips for three and a half hours of less was approved.