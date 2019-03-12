Laredo Board of Education approves contract for school Administrator

The Laredo Board of Education has approved a three-year contract for Administrator Misty Foster. The contracted period is through the 2021-22 school year. Foster has been working this school year under a one-year agreement.

The board accepted the resignation of part-time music teacher Carol Wilford and approved renewing contracts for all other tenured and probationary teachers.

Parent-teacher conferences are scheduled for Thursday afternoon, March 14th at 2 o’clock at the Laredo R-7 school, with classes to be dismissed at 1 o’clock. Classes will be held Friday, March 15th in Laredo as a make-up date for time missed.

An 8th-grade field trip to Springfield, Illinois on May 10th was approved with a stop at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum. The Laredo district will pay $26.00 for each employee receiving a basic package at a health fair on March 29th. No graduation date has yet been announced.

H and B Mowing was approved for mowing the grounds at the Laredo school at a cost of $100 per mowing. The board also approved a cooperative agreement with Pleasant View R-6 for 7th and 8th-grade track, however, the agreement is subject to approval by Pleasant View.