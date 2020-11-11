Laredo Board of Education approves candidate filing schedule for Municipal Election

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education Tuesday evening, November 10th approved the schedule for candidate filing for the April 6th Municipal Election.

The filing period is December 15th through January 19th. The school office will close on December 18th at 1 o’clock and reopen on January 4th at 8 o’clock. The office will also be closed for inclement weather. Terms up for reelection are Brand Wilford and Matt Foster for three-year terms.

The board received a rough draft of the 2019-2020 audit. The final audit will be presented at the December board meeting.

A Title 9 policy update was approved.

In an executive session, the board approved hiring Lynda McLaughlin as an assistant cook.

