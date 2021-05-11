Laredo Board of Education approves building improvements and bus purchase

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved building improvements and the purchase of a bus on May 10th.

Administrator Misty Foster reports straightening basketball goals and patching the existing blacktop will cost $5,500. A used Bluebird bus will cost $14,900.

The board also approved the purchase of Big Ideas’ fifth-grade math curriculum, but there is no quote on the cost currently. Foster says Laredo R-7 already purchased an algebra curriculum through Cengage. She will request a quote from the company and then order the fifth-grade curriculum.

The board offered extra duty contracts to current positions. Contracts were accepted from contracted employees.

Ads will be run for bid requests for milk, propane, fuel, and trash.

During citizen communication, there was a request to accept a kindergarten student early. The deadline date for Laredo R-7 is August 1st.

After an executive session, the board accepted the resignation of Abigail Herrold. A paraprofessional position was offered to Samantha Vaughn.

