Laredo Board of Education approves budget for next school year

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved the 2020-2021 budget the evening of Monday, June 29th. Board Secretary Robin Griswold reports revenues are anticipated to be $983,924, and expenditures are expected to be $983,986. That leaves a surplus of $938.

The board approved amendments for the 2019-2020 school year and to have that budget match the actual revenues and expenditures for the year.

The completion of roof repairs was approved for $1,967.

There was discussion on COVID-19 and the CARES Act. Griswold says “nothing is set in stone” on how much Laredo R-7 will receive in COVID-19-related funding.

The district’s audit date is July 21st.

No announcement was made from an executive session for discussion of discipline, student information, bidding and contracts, personnel records, and confidential records.

