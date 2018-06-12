Laredo Board of Education approves bids at Monday meeting

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education accepted bids at its meeting Monday evening.

The board accepted the only milk bid from Prairie Farms. Secretary Mona Loyd says the price for milk will change with the markets.

The board accepted a propane bid from Ferrellgas for the firm price of $1.16 per gallon and approved a diesel fuel bid from MFA for a discount of two cents on the pump price. The board approved the purchase of a bus pending the receipt of more information.

Approved by the board was voluntary student accident insurance through Nationwide Insurance. The insurance will be made available to all students at the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year.

The board offered a contract to Jeni Moore as the Parents as Teachers coordinator for the 2018-2019 school year. The board hired Bobbie Novak as the part-time office assistant for 2018-2019.

The board will hold a fiscal year-end special meeting June 28th.

