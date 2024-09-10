Laredo Board of Education approves basketball, and snow removal bids

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education met on September 9th and approved several activities and appointments for the upcoming fall season. Kindergarten through eighth-grade students will attend a local pumpkin patch, while third through eighth-grade students will also participate in Eagle Days.

In junior high school athletics, boys and girls from fifth through eighth grade will now participate in basketball. The boys’ team will be part of a cooperative program with Chula, providing additional opportunities for team sports.

The board approved the hiring of Kylie Doss to manage basketball concessions. Additionally, Misty Foster was named the district program coordinator, overseeing Wellness, Foster Care, English Language Learner, Migrant, Homeless, and Title 9 programs.

An advertisement for bids for snow removal services will be placed in preparation for winter. The board also noted that 12 Laredo students are currently participating in the Food Pals program, which promotes nutrition education and food-related activities.

There are currently two open positions on the school board, and there was discussion regarding required board training and the Missouri Ethics Commission Code of Ethics Conflict of Interest Ordinance.

Upcoming events include Grandparents Day on October 4th, a Veterans Day program on November 8th, and a Christmas program scheduled for December 12th.

Following an executive session, the board announced the resignation of Sarah Lowrey from her position as a board member.

