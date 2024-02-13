Laredo Board of Education approves $8,000 bus purchase

Share To Your Social Network

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education on February 12 approved the school calendar for the 2024-2025 academic year. The first day of school is set for August 20, and the last day is scheduled for May 8.

The board agreed to continue its partnership with the Ozark Schools Benefits Association for health insurance in the 2024-2025 period. Secretary Robin Griswold reported that the board would decide the following month on the district’s contribution towards insurance costs.

Approval was given for the purchase of a school bus. The spare bus, acquired from Lexington Diesel, cost the district $8,000. Additionally, the board authorized the purchase of new instruments for the band, allocating up to $1,500 for this purpose. A junior high school track cooperative with Pleasant View was established, and an advertisement for lawn mowing bids will be published.

An executive session was conducted to discuss legal matters, personnel issues, student information, personnel records, and confidential records.

