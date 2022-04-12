Laredo Board of Education approve salary proposal for staff increases

Local News April 12, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Laredo R-7 School
0 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved a salary proposal April 11th. Administration and non-certified staff received a five percent increase. The certified staff base was increased by $1,500 to make the base $32,500. Bus driver salaries were tabled until May to correspond with transportation reports.

Non-certified, extra duty, band, and counseling contracts were approved. Occupational therapy and speech contracts were tabled until May.

The board approved paying up to $26 for a basic package at a health fair if insurance does not cover it.

A $2,000 budget was awarded for band instrument purchases.

A mowing bid was approved from Jack Bethards for $120 per mowing.

The board approved paying the Missouri School Boards Association dues of $1,351.

A Network for Educator Effectiveness contract was also approved.

Kristi Urich and Angela Lowrey were sworn in as new board members for three-year terms. The board was reorganized. Officers are President Matt Foster, Vice President Casey Bowe, Treasurer Kristi Urich, Board Secretary Robin Griswold, and MSBA Delegate Angie Lowrey.

After an executive session, the board approved a $10 increase in substitute pay to $90. A special education paraprofessional was also approved for $15 per hour for tutoring hours.

Tags

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

