Laredo Board of Education approve salary increases

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved salary increases April 11th. The certified base will increase $1,500 to $34,000. The administration and non-certified staff salaries will increase by four percent. Bus drivers will receive a $3 per day increase.

The board approved a bid from Randy Small to buy a used bus from the district. The bid was for $2,101.01.

A banking services bid was approved from BTC Bank.

The Network for Educator Effectiveness contract was approved as well as Missouri School Boards Association policy updates.

Board members Casey Bowe, Sarah Lowrey, and Jason Meeker were sworn in for three-year terms.

The board reorganized. Officers are President Matt Foster, Vice President Casey Bowe, Treasurer Kristi Urich, Board Secretary Robin Griswold, and MSBA Delegate Angie Lowrey.

A health fair will be April 25th.

After an executive session, the board offered an elementary position to Pam Bowden and a guidance position to Debra Young.

Non-certified contracts were approved.

Bus driver contracts were tabled until May to correspond with transportation reports.

Related