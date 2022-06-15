Laredo Board of Education approve multiple bids at Monday meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved multiple bids last (Monday) evening. The bids were for propane from MFA Oil for $1.80, fuel from Landes for six cents off the pump price, trash from WCA for $89.68 per month, and milk from Prairie Farms.

A resolution was adopted involving the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Community Facility Direct Program regarding the purchase of a school van.

Voluntary student accident insurance and Missouri School Boards Association policy and form updates were also approved.

The end-of-year meeting for the Laredo Board of Education will be June 30th at 6 o’clock in the evening.

The board entered into an executive session for discussion of legal, real estate, personnel, student information, bidding or contracts, personnel records, and confidential records.