Laredo Board of Education announces results of meeting held on February 13, 2023

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education February 13th approved paying $510 for the monthly health insurance premiums for employees next school year. A school representative reports that the amount covers a portion of the premiums. There are multiple options employees can choose from, and prices vary.

The board approved paying $25 per hour up to 35 hours above career ladder hours.

The calendar was approved for next school year. The first day for Laredo R-7 will be August 22nd, and the last day is scheduled for May 9th.

The board approved purchasing a van from Pettijohn with United States Department of Agriculture grant funds. The grant will cover $19,250, with the school’s portion being $15,750.

Cayden Bowe was hired for $25 per greasing per bus.

The district will have a junior high school track coop with Pleasant View R-6.

After an executive session, the board approved offering Misty Foster a contract as superintendent. She will be superintendent for the next two years. She is the current superintendent.

Cayden Bowe will be paid for two snow removals for $260 total.

