Laredo Board of Education announces new graduation date

A new date for graduation was announced at the Laredo R-7 Board of Education meeting last (Monday) evening. Graduation is now scheduled for June 1st. A back up date is June 15th. The time and location of the graduation have not yet been determined.

The board offered contracts to current extra duty positions. A school representative says those include coaching for fifth and sixth grade and seventh and eighth grade basketball, cheerleading for seventh and eighth grade and fifth and sixth grade basketball, the eighth grade class sponsor, the seventh and eighth grade track coach, and i-Ready. The eighth grade sponsor was increased from $250 to $500. The other contract amounts vary and remained the same.

Contracts were accepted for guidance, band, nurse, certified occupational therapy assistant, and speech contracted employees.

Health insurance is available for full-time employees. Laredo R-7 pays $500 per employee per month.

Ads will be run for bid requests for milk, propane, and fuel.

The board approved paying the 2020-2021 dues for the Missouri School Boards Association. A school representative says the amount the district will pay for the dues is unknown at this time.

The board will meet twice next month: June 8th and June 25th.

An executive session was held for discussion of legal, real estate, personnel, student information, bidding and contracts, personnel records, and confidential records.

