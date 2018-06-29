Laredo Board of Education adopts surplus budget for next school year

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved amendments to the 2017-2018 budget and a preliminary budget for 2018-2019 at a meeting Thursday evening.

Administrator Misty Foster says the preliminary budget projects revenues of $955,030 and expenditures of $953,997 leaving a projected budget surplus of $1,033.

The board approved secretary Mona Loyd to receive $20 per hour for any additional hours needed for training or end of the year work. Faculty/staff and student handbooks, as well as an emergency management plan, were approved. The board set the tax rate hearing the night of August 20th with the regular meeting to follow at 7:30.

An executive session was held with no announcement made and it was announced that a July board meeting will not be held.

