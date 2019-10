The Laredo R-7 Board of Education accepted a snow removal bid at its meeting on Monday evening.

Secretary Robin Griswold says the bid from Larry Loyd was for $125 for the first snow removal and $75 for the second removal in 12 hours.

The eighth-grade trip will be May 1st, and graduation will be May 4th. The board approved policy updates.

A closed session was held with no announcements made.

