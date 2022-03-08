Laredo Board of Education accepts health insurance bid; field trips approved for kindergarten through eighth grade

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education on March 7th took action on health insurance for 2022-2023.

Ozarks School Benefits Association was accepted. The school will pay $540 plus vision and life insurance. Secretary Robin Griswold reports employees can choose between seven different plans, including HSAs and PPOs. Some of the plans cost more than $540.

The board reviewed the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Service Plan. There was a revision to accept new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines involving no mask requirement.

The board approved an Early Childhood Education cooperative agreement with Pleasant View R-6 for Keys. A track cooperative agreement membership with Pleasant View was approved. A cooperative agreement for fall sports with Trenton Middle School as a MSHSAA affiliate was approved pending student participation.

Field trips were approved. Kindergarten through the second grade will to go Sea Life on April 21st, the eighth grade will go to Branson on April 29th, and the third through eighth grades will go to Hannibal on May 5th.

The board approved Morenet for internet service. Mowing bids will be accepted until March 14th.

Laredo’s parent-teacher conferences will be on March 17th at 1:30 in the afternoon.

After an executive session, action on personnel matters was announced.

Music Teacher Cathy Lowrey’s resignation was accepted.

Contracts were renewed for probationary part-time teachers Japheth Busick for physical education and health, Phoebe Duff for art, and Penny Tolle for the library. A contract was also renewed for probationary full-time teacher Sarah Young.

A tenured teacher contract was offered to Micah Burkeybile. All tenured teacher contracts were renewed and Robin Griswold was approved as the Parents as Teachers instructor.

