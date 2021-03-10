Laredo Board of Education accepts health insurance bid, approves field trips and renews teaching contracts

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education accepted health insurance through the Ozark Schools Benefits Association on March 8th. The district will pay $530 for 2021-2022 plus vision and life insurance.

The board approved field trips. They included the eighth grade to Kansas City, kindergarten through second grade to Shatto Dairy, and third through eighth grades to Sky Zone.

The Grundy County Hazard Mitigation Resolution was adopted, and a mowing bid was accepted from H and B Mowing for $120 per mowing. Preliminary salary information and building improvements were discussed, and all Laredo R-7 buses passed at the annual state bus inspection at Trenton on March 3rd.

March parent/teacher conferences will be on March 18th at 2 p.m.

After an executive session, the board approved renewing contracts of probationary part-time teachers: Abbie Herrold for Physical Education/Health, Phoebe Duff for Art, Cathy Lowrey for Music, and Penny Tolle for the library. A contract was renewed for probationary full-time teacher Micah Burkeybile for Title 1.

The board also approved renewing all tenured teacher contracts and hiring Robin Griswold as a Parents as Teachers instructor.

