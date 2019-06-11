Laredo Board of Education accepts bids

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education accepted bids for propane, fuel, and milk Monday evening.

Secretary Robin Griswold reports the propane bid was from Ferrellgas for 98 cents per gallon and the fuel was from Landes Oil at a five cent discount per gallon. Central Dairy was accepted for milk.

The board approved voluntary student accident insurance, the Summer I-Ready Incentive, and a tentative transportation report.

Bids for building repair are being accepted and interested parties may contact the Laredo School for more information about the bids.

Campbell Construction is to start work soon on building improvements.

Summer maintenance, Parents as Teachers, the 2018-2019 budget, and preliminary 2019-2020 budget were discussed. The end of the fiscal year board meeting will be the evening of June 27th at 6 o’clock.