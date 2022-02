Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Laredo Board of Aldermen held annual employee evaluations on February 14, 2022, for City Clerk Ashley Bonnett and Maintenance/Water and Sewer Operator Adam Cooksey.

A three-percent raise was given to both employees. Bonnett’s new rate will be $15.17 per hour, and Cooksey’s rate will be $15.20 per hour.

Both positions are part-time.

