Laredo Board of Aldermen hold discussion on four-wheelers and vehicles speeding through town

The Laredo Board of Aldermen on May 8th discussed four-wheelers and vehicles speeding through town. The board advises residents to call the sheriff to make a report.

There was a three-month review of City Clerk Tasha Ueltzen. A raise was approved of $1 per hour. The pay is $13.50 per hour.

The board approved applying for a lead service line funding grant. The board is applying for $60,000.

A special meeting will be May 15th at 5:30 to discuss the lead service line grant and discuss Green Hills administrative bids.

