The Laredo Board of Aldermen on December 12th approved a new hire and new hours for the city hall.

Tasha Ueltzen is the new city clerk.

The city hall’s new hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 am to 1 pm and Thursday and Friday from 2 to 6 pm. Laredo City Hall will be closed Wednesday.

