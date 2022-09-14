Laredo Board of Aldermen hear report on water rate study

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri Rural Water Association representative reported on a recent rate study during the Laredo Board of Aldermen meeting September 12th. The study was done with the city clerk for possible water and wastewater rate increases.

A recommendation was given for a slight water increase and no sewer rate increase needed at this time.

A public hearing will be held October 10th at 5:30 in the evening prior to the monthly meeting to inform the public about the findings before a decision is made. A report with final rate changes will be given next month.

The Laredo Board of Aldermen approved an agreement with the Missouri Rural Water Association to start using its Small Utility Billing Software for computing and sending customers water, sewer, and trash bills. There is an annual fee of $300 for use of the web-based program.

Bills will now be sent on postcards, which will make postage cheaper for the city. The new billing system will start being utilized before the end of the year.