Laredo Board of Aldermen certify application for sewer project

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

After a public hearing on June 13th, the Laredo Board of Aldermen certified an application with the Community Development Block Grant Program for an ongoing sewer project. City Clerk Ashley Bonnett reports there is no specific amount yet as to how much grant money the city could receive.

The board also signed an administrative contract with the Green Hills Rural Development Corporation, and the development corporation will be the administrator of the grant.

The city plans to go out to bid soon on the sewer project.

Laredo received notice that Linn/Livingston Public Water Supply District Number 3 will raise the city’s rates on July 1st, but the board decided to not raise customer rates.