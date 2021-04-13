Laredo Board of Aldermen approve salary increases

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Laredo Board of Aldermen approved two salary increases on April 12th.

Maintenance/Water and Wastewater Operator Adam Cooksey is fully certified in all departments. Laredo City Clerk Ashley Bonnett reports he received a $1.00 per hour raise, making his new rate $14.76 per hour for the part-time position.

City Treasurer Lena Cooksey received a $10.00 per month raise, making her new rate $60.00 per month.

Brett Mathews and Derek Eckert took the oath of office for their continued positions as aldermen at large. Their terms will run for two years.

