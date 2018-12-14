Laredo Board of Aldermen approve ordinances

The Laredo Board of Aldermen approved two ordinances at its meeting Tuesday.

One ordinance called for an election on a revenue bond question for the April 2nd election regarding if Laredo should issue combined waterworks and sewerage system revenue bonds for $500,000 to extend and improve the city’s combined waterworks and sewerage system.

City Clerk Ashley Campbell reports the authorization of the bonds would allow Laredo to fix, establish, maintain, and collect rates and charges for services provided by the city through its combined waterworks and sewerage system, including extensions and improvements constructed by the city, in addition to other rates and charges for the services provided by law. She says it would produce income and revenues to provide funds to pay the costs of operation and maintenance of the combined system and the principal and interest on the bonds as they become due as well as provide the establishment of reserves.

The other ordinance the board approved amended Laredo’s regulations on open burning to add that burn barrels or fire pits may be used at any time as long as they are attended by a person capable of containing the fire.

Campbell reports no one has filed yet for the two open two-year alderman-at-large positions. Candidates may file for the April election until January 15th.