Laredo Board of Aldermen approve new contract with Waste Corporation of Missouri

The Laredo Board of Aldermen Monday, June 8th approved a new garbage contract with the Waste Corporation of Missouri. The new service will start July 1st.

Trash pick up days will be Wednesdays instead of Thursdays. Active customers will receive a new trash cart from the Waste Corporation before July 1st.

It was reported last month that the board approved a new garbage service bid for $12 per customer per month, which is 42 cents less than Rapid Removal’s current rate.

Laredo increased its customer rate for the service to $14 per customer per month effective July 1st, which is 20 cents more than the current rate. City Clerk Ashley Bonnett explained that meant Laredo residents would only see a 20 cent increase per month for garbage service.

New elected officials were also sworn into office Monday, June 8th. Those included incumbents Carol Holloway as mayor and Helen Golden as an alderman at large. Bruce McFie was absent, but he was also reelected as an alderman at large.

