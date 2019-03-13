The Laredo Board of Aldermen Monday night passed an ordinance approving the city budget for this calendar year. Estimated income surpasses anticipated spending by about $4,000 with expenses exceeding $152,000 in the water, sewer, street, general, and trash accounts.

Another ordinance was approved changing the City Clerk’s salary to $13.88 an hour.

KCP&L presented a contract to continue providing electric service in Laredo, and for the city to continue receiving franchise taxes from KCP&L for the electric service. A related ordinance is posted at Laredo City Hall for public viewing for 30 days before it’s considered for passage.