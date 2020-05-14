Laredo Board of Aldermen approve bid for trash service

The Laredo Board of Aldermen Monday approved a bid for garbage service and to raise the city’s customer rate for the service.

The bid was from WCA Waste Corporation for $12 per customer per month beginning July 1st. WCA’s bid was one of three submitted. (The other bids were from Advanced Disposal and Rapid Removal Disposal.)

Laredo’s current garbage service contract with Rapid Removal will end June 30th. The current rate through Rapid is $12.42. The city will increase its charge to $14 per customer per month effective July 1st. The current rate is $13.80.

Laredo City Clerk Ashley Bonnett explains that means Laredo residents will only see a 20 cent increase per month for their garbage service. The higher rate will cover billing and other expenses incurred for garbage service. Bonnett notes the city has not had a rate increase for garbage service for several years.

