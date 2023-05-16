Laredo Board of Aldermen announces results of meeting held on May 15th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Laredo Board of Aldermen has selected the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission for grant writing and administrative services for a sewer and lagoon project. The board made the selection at a special meeting on May 15, 2023.

City Clerk Tasha Ueltzen reports the cost for administrative services will be $24,000. Payment will be requested according to the progress of the project per Community Development Block Grant guidelines and will be made with CDBG funds.

The project will involve replacing pumps at the lift station, replacing outdated equipment, and adding a chlorination and de-chlorination system to treat the water before discharge.

A resolution was approved to apply for lead service line funding. It was previously reported the board will apply for $60,000 in grant money.

A new door will be purchased for the Laredo City Hall. It will be bought from Grundy County Lumber for $640.

