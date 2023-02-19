Laredo Board of Aldermen address illegal dumping

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Laredo Board of Aldermen voted on February 13th to send a notice because of complaints of illegal dumping for the apartment complex.

The notice advises Laredo residents to not use dumpsters contracted for the apartment complex for public use.

It says, in part, that leaving furniture or other household items by a dumpster on private property is illegal dumping. If someone is seen using the contracted dumpsters, and he or she is not authorized to do so, it is a theft of services. Measures will be taken to enforce the action punishable by law, including fines and jail time.

