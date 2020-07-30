Lancaster woman injured when SUV strikes fence and tree

The Highway Patrol reports a Lancaster woman sustained minor injuries when a sports utility vehicle ran off the road seven miles southwest of Lancaster the morning of Thursday, July 30th.

An ambulance transported 32 year old Sheena Coffman to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville.

The SUV traveled east on U. S. Highway 136 before running off the right side of the road, striking a fence, and hitting a tree. The vehicle received minor damage.

The Patrol notes Coffman wore a safety device.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department and Rural Fire Department assisted.

