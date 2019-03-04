Lancaster residents hurt when passenger assaults driver causing crash on Highway 63

Two Lancaster residents were hurt In northeast Missouri when the driver of a car was physically assaulted by a passenger, causing the vehicle to leave Highway 63 and hit an embankment.

The driver, 54-year old Theresa Powless received moderate injuries, while a passenger, 40-year old Regan Channel sustained minor injuries. Both were taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

The crash happened Saturday night four miles north of Queen City on highway 63 when the northbound car went off the left side of the road and hit an embankment.

Damage to the vehicle was listed as moderate and neither occupant was wearing a seat belt. No other information was available from the Highway Patrol.