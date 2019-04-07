Lamoni, Iowa man injured in crash on Route N

A Lamoni, Iowa resident was hurt late Saturday afternoon west of Cainsville when a side-by-side utility vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top.

Twenty-year-old Clay Binkley of Lamoni, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken by private vehicle to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries. The driver of the vehicle, 16-year-old Hunter Kirk of Cainsville was not reported as injured.

The accident happened one mile west of cainsville on Route N when the utility vehicle overturned as Kirk drove into a farm field to turn around.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage with the patrol reporting that Kirk was wearing a safety device, however, Binkley was not.