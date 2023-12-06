Lake St. Louis man admits guilt in child pornography case

A Lake St. Louis, Missouri, man admitted to sexually abusing a young girl and capturing the acts in photographs, in a U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Tuesday.

Steve G. Flores, 51, appeared before U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White, pleading guilty to a single count of producing child pornography.

The case surfaced following a tip-off to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from a cloud storage company. The tip highlighted two files likely containing child sexual abuse material. Subsequent legally sanctioned searches of Flores’ Google and cloud storage accounts uncovered numerous photographs and videos of the abuse. Additionally, a search conducted at his residence on November 8, 2022, led to the discovery of electronic devices holding similar and other child pornography images.

Flores awaits sentencing on March 5, 2024. The offense mandates a minimum prison sentence of 15 years, and up to 30 years. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson, according to the plea agreement, intends to recommend a 25-year sentence.

The FBI, St. Charles County Police Department, and St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force collectively spearheaded the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson is in charge of prosecuting the case.