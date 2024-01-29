LaGrange man injured in collision near Dover in Lewis County

Share To Your Social Network

A crash on Route Z, approximately 2 miles south of Dover, Missouri, led to minor injuries and significant vehicle damage on January 28, 2024, at 11:35 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2013 RAM 1500, driven by Jeffrey A. Job, 62, of LaGrange, Missouri, was involved in a collision with a 2001 Ford F250, driven by Steve G. Jansen, 67, of Quincy, Illinois.

According to the accident report, the RAM 1500 was attempting to pass the Ford F250 when it lost control, struck the Ford, and subsequently traveled off the roadway. Both drivers were utilizing seat belts at the time of the incident.

Job sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Blessing Hospital by private conveyance. Jansen did not report any injuries. The RAM 1500 sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Roberts Towing, while the Ford F250 suffered minor damage and was driven from the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the accident site by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis County EMS, and LaGrange Fire Department.

