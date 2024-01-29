LaGrange man injured in collision near Dover in Lewis County

State News January 29, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Accident Graphic
Share To Your Social Network
          

A crash on Route Z, approximately 2 miles south of Dover, Missouri, led to minor injuries and significant vehicle damage on January 28, 2024, at 11:35 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2013 RAM 1500, driven by Jeffrey A. Job, 62, of LaGrange, Missouri, was involved in a collision with a 2001 Ford F250, driven by Steve G. Jansen, 67, of Quincy, Illinois.

According to the accident report, the RAM 1500 was attempting to pass the Ford F250 when it lost control, struck the Ford, and subsequently traveled off the roadway. Both drivers were utilizing seat belts at the time of the incident.

Job sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Blessing Hospital by private conveyance. Jansen did not report any injuries. The RAM 1500 sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Roberts Towing, while the Ford F250 suffered minor damage and was driven from the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the accident site by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis County EMS, and LaGrange Fire Department.

Post Views: 70

Share To Your Social Network
          

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.