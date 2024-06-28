Lafayette County collision totals two vehicles, injures one

State News June 28, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Accident Graphic
Share To Your Social Network
             

A two-vehicle accident occurred on June 27, 2024, at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Goodwin Road at Highway 23, resulting in minor injuries to one driver. The Missouri State Highway Patrol provided the details of the incident.

Candice M. Cardwell, a 43-year-old woman from Blue Springs, Missouri, was driving a 2014 Chrysler southbound when it overtook and struck the rear of a 2005 Lincoln, driven by Donald W. Crutchfield, a 51-year-old man from Marshall, Missouri, also traveling southbound. Following the collision, Cardwell’s vehicle veered off the roadway and ended up in a field.

Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene by Meyer Motors. Cardwell, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported by Concordia EMS to St. Mary’s Hospital. Crutchfield, who was not wearing a seat belt, did not report any injuries at the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Master Sergeant A.V. Dillon, Corporal T.A. Baxter, and Trooper R.T. McFatrich.

Post Views: 471

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.